Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A horrified witness has called police after seeing a group of kids attacking a young kitten and jumping on its head in a shocking case of animal cruelty.
A horrified witness has called police after seeing a group of kids attacking a young kitten and jumping on its head in a shocking case of animal cruelty.
Crime

‘Kids jump on kitten’s head’

14th May 2020 4:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A horrified witness has called police after seeing a group of kids attack a young kitten and jumping on its head in a shocking case of animal cruelty.

Samantha Bowman-Linnane was travelling along Wanda Ave in Cranbrook when her partner told her to pull up as a group of kids circled the kitten.

"My partner made me pull up when he saw one of the kids jump on the kitten's head," she said.

"What we just witnessed was absolutely disgusting."

She believed the cat to be about 15-weeks-old.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed they were called to the incident about 8pm Wednesday night but said it was not a police matter.

More than 900 complaints of animal cruelty and neglect were reported to the RSPCA in Townsville last year.

Although complaints had increased statewide, complaints in Townsville saw a slight decrease from 954 in 2018 to 936 in 2019.

RSPCA regional inspector Trish Prendergast said the top three complaints were failure to provide water, food and shelter, animals being tethered and skinny animals.

Originally published as 'Kids jump on kitten's head': Outrage over cruelty act

animal cruelty

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillors propose new financial assistance measures

        premium_icon Councillors propose new financial assistance measures

        Council News Find out how you could benefit from the Southern Downs Regional Council’s coronavirus package.

        Pandemic ‘devastates’ Warwick public transport services

        premium_icon Pandemic ‘devastates’ Warwick public transport services

        Business Iconic local business reports a 95 per cent drop in turnover.

        What to expect when you’re expecting restrictions to lift

        premium_icon What to expect when you’re expecting restrictions to lift

        Sport Eager to get back on the sporting field? Warwick coaches reveal when play may...

        Demand for home delivery at record high for Co-op

        premium_icon Demand for home delivery at record high for Co-op

        News Killarney embraces new ‘normal’ despite virus restrictions easing to make it easier...

        • 14th May 2020 4:00 PM