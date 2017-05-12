Killarney bounds into digital world

KILLARNEY residents are now able to shop locally from the comfort of their own homes.

This step into the future comes with the announcement Killarney Co-op's Foodworks has begun to offer online shopping.

Supermarket manager Blair Gilliver said the move to an online experience was well under way.

"We decided to progress with online shopping last year in October,” he said.

"The Foodworks brand is encouraging their banner stores to go online and have been more than helpful in assisting us to set up the website. We feel it's a step in the right direction with the demand from the modern customer and of course the ease and comfort of being to able to order online from home and either have your products delivered or picked up.”

Mr Gilliver said online shopping was about offering convenience to Killarney Co-op customers.

"Now they have the option of not having to come in if they are time-poor,” he said.

"Of course we still love seeing our customers in store, but if for some reason they can't get in, there's another option available.

"We can't always compete with bigger brands on pricing but we do pride ourselves on the service we provide.”

Mr Gilliver said delivery was available to customers within 15km of the store.

"That hasn't changed but anyone outside that will need to arrange to collect their shopping,” he said.

"But essentially anyone anywhere can now shop online with us.”