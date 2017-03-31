Killarney's main street turns into a river

KILLARNEY is on the road to recovery after floodwaters spilled into Willow St last night.

Resident John Towells said about 30 people were out in the main street to help with the clean up from early this morning.

"The floodwaters have all gone down and they've cleaned up a fair bit already," Mr Towells said.

"The flood came at about 10 last night and the main street was all closed off, and the roads out to Warwick were still closed this morning when I had to go to work.

"There were a handful of business owners and others helping to clear up and the rural fire brigade was helping to hose all the mud off the street.

"The water got to the Killarney Autoworks and it was about three inches from the hairdresser's in Willow St."

Mr Towells said business owners had started preparing for floods late yesterday afternoon.

"Everyone started clearing stuff out of shops by about 5pm," he said.

"We're usually just told to pack up and be ready, and the businesses up the mountain usually call down if they've had a lot of rain up there so we know to prepare for it.

"We had our police sergeant Brad Doyle and council worker Geoffrey Farmer helping out overnight.

"Everything's open again now and drying out."