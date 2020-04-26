Killarney Co-Op resumes ‘normal’ trade

TAKE NO CHANCES: Kaci Kay, Marissa Costello, Charlane McKinney and Vanessa Taylor will remain vigilant in the fight against coronavirus when they re-open their doors tomorrow.

TAKE NO CHANCES: Kaci Kay, Marissa Costello, Charlane McKinney and Vanessa Taylor will remain vigilant in the fight against coronavirus when they re-open their doors tomorrow.

AFTER closing the doors to foot traffic four weeks ago, the Killarney Co-operative will resume general trading to tomorrow.

With no reports of new or active cases of coronavirus across the Southern Downs, the Co-Op board deemed it safe to return normal trading.

General manager Marissa Costello said they were eager to return some normality to the town.

“We’re looking forward to having people come back to the store,” she said.

“Obviously at some point you need to start getting back to normal.

“We’re just giving people hope that normal isn’t too far away.”

While members of the general public will be able to pick their own groceries once more, the Co-Op will implement a number of new initiatives to keep them in line with government regulations.

“We’ll have sanitiser at the front doors, and we will be enforcing the social distancing laws,” Mrs Costello said.

“We’re just madly tying to get everything prepared for Monday.”

The closure of the physical store hasn’t slowed business, with the Co-Op running a popular online service.

Mrs Costello said while the customers will now be able to do their own shopping once more, those wishing to use the online service will still be able to.

“I think that some people will be looking forward to doing it themselves, but I thin that there are still a lot of who are wanting to isolate,” she said.

“We’re trying to make it clear that everything we were offering is still available.

“And we’ve always had the delivery service to some extent.”

Support for the Co-Op hasn’t wavered during the four-week change according to Mrs Costello who said business had remained steady.

“We’ve kept everyone on and over the last few weeks, we’ve been extremely busy because of the labour-intensive way of picking everyone’s orders,” she said.

“We’ve not had to look at reducing our staff at all, it’s been a busy time for them.

“It probably has made a difference, but we have received a lot of support from what we’ve done.”