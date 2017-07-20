Killarney couple the bees knees

Grace and Graeme Heal at the Pig and Calf Sale.

HONEY brings the visitors to the yard.

That was the motto of the Pig and Calf Sale yesterday, as John Craig's well-known honey attracted buyers from Killarney.

Grace and Graeme Heal made the short trip to come home with some delightful treats.

"We only come here occasionally, but it is always a nice day out,” Mrs Heal said.

"In the past we've sold some household items and such that we no longer had a use for.

"We made the trip today to see John and pick up some honey from him.”

The pair have been living on the land for a number of years, and said they appreciate the good work that the sale does for locals.

"It's a friendly place with rural interests at heart,” Mr Heal said.

"We've had a number of rural pursuits over the years, and it is great to see that they're out here helping people.”

Despite a wind chill through the sales yards, there was a good crowd on hand to buy and sell.