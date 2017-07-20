Killarney couple the bees knees

HONEY brings the visitors to the yard.
That was the motto of the Pig and Calf Sale yesterday, as John Craig's well-known honey attracted buyers from Killarney.
Grace and Graeme Heal made the short trip to come home with some delightful treats.
"We only come here occasionally, but it is always a nice day out,” Mrs Heal said.
"In the past we've sold some household items and such that we no longer had a use for.
"We made the trip today to see John and pick up some honey from him.”
The pair have been living on the land for a number of years, and said they appreciate the good work that the sale does for locals.
"It's a friendly place with rural interests at heart,” Mr Heal said.
"We've had a number of rural pursuits over the years, and it is great to see that they're out here helping people.”
Despite a wind chill through the sales yards, there was a good crowd on hand to buy and sell.