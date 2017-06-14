Killarney Cup gallops in

COMMUNITY FAVOURITE: Sponsor Sandy Wallace and Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant (right) awarding trainer Max Smith the ribbon for winning the Killarney Cup with horse Le Max.

PUNTERS will be braving the chilly weather at the weekend to head to Warwick Turf Club for the Killarney Cup.

Turf Club secretary Kristen Doyle said the event was the last of 2016-17 racing season and the annual meet was well attended by Killarney locals.

"We should have about 95 people from Killarney coming out on the buses on Saturday,” Mrs Doyle said.

"The cup always brings a good crowd and the Killarney people will fill up the members' lounge because it's a winter race meet so it's nice and cool.”

The calcutta auction will be held at the Killarney Bowls Club on Friday night ahead of the five-race meet on Saturday.

"We'll have a free bus travelling between Warwick and Killarney from 6pm,” Mrs Doyle said.

"We'll also have Fashions on the Field after the third race on Saturday, with prizes for the best dressed lady, man and couple and junior boy and girl.

"It should be a great day - there's a great deal of planning that goes into it and hopefully it won't be too cold on the day.”

Gates for the Killarney Cup open at Allman Park at 11am on Saturday.

There will be a a free bus running from Killarney to Warwick. The Blue Violets will be proving performing on return to the Killarney Bowls Club.

For bookings, phone the Gorgeous Coffee Lounge on 46641880 or Veronica's on Willow 46641919.

Event sponsors The Gorgeous Coffee Lounge will run a losing ticket competition.

Write your name and number on the back of a losing ticket and drop it into the competition box members' lounge to go into the running for great prizes.

For more information, phone Kristen on 0414899854.