Killarney developer seizes chance to strengthen town

PLANS TO BUILD: 41 Willow St was sold in February, and its Killarney developer has big hopes.

PLANS TO BUILD: 41 Willow St was sold in February, and its Killarney developer has big hopes.

A KILLARNEY developer has shared plans to beef-up the town and create a business hub, if a recently proposed development gets the go-ahead.

Jim Bloomfield of Killarney Concrete is the local developer behind a 41 Willow St development application, submitted for consideration last week.

If approved by Southern Downs Regional Council, the former cafe and Restoration and Revival Ministries site could be turned into three potential businesses for the town.

Brian Thomas of the Focon Group, speaking on behalf of Mr Bloomfield, said the development beside Killarney Concrete presented an opportunity to bolster trade for the town through local and interstate connection.

“The developer is a local to Killarney with already-established businesses and investments here. He is a strong believer in the town of Killarney and believes with the current economics, his development and others provides a strong future and opportunity,” Mr Thomas said.

“The development is ideally situated on a state-owned and operated road with excellent transport links to Northern NSW and southern states and through to Warwick and beyond.

“The exposure of this development will be supported by the ever-growing tourism sector of the state that has to travel right past it to the town village.”

Proposed site plan, combining the existing structure with the new sheds.

The plans propose two new 432sq m commercial sheds, in addition to the existing shop and manager’s residence.

Mr Thomas said plans would included a “new internal one-way road linking through to Acacia St”.

He said Mr Bloomfield already had significant interest in the development.

“One of the sheds looks like being taken up (leased) by a local manufacturing agriculture supply company, who is looking at expanding his business due to his growth nationally,” Mr Thomas said.

The other aspect to the proposed development is … reigniting the shop licensing and there has been some extensive interest in leasing this shop from some established franchises in the food and retail sector.

“The existing building has established 20 car off-street car spaces and it is the intent of the developer to establish an outdoor table and chair picnic sitting area adjacent.”

The application comes off the back of a recent push for Killarney to be the targets for 2021/22 development.

MORE DEVELOPMENT NEWS:

Day-to-day struggles of Warwick people with disabilities

BIG PLANS: WIRAC’s 2021 expansion

WASTE OF SPACE: Innovative idea to create ‘dirty’ energy