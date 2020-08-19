Menu
SPEEDING: The driver allegedly caught speeding failed to stop for police. Photo: Cade Mooney / Sunshine Coast Daily
Crime

Killarney driver speeds off from police

Tessa Flemming
19th Aug 2020 10:56 AM
WARWICK police have served up an evade notice to the owner of a car they say was clocked doing 105km/h in a 70 zone.

At 6.30am Monday, a Warwick officer allegedly caught the driver speeding through the Killarney area at more than 30km/hr over the limit.

When the driver of the white Volkswagen Amarok was directed to stop, they instead sped off.

While police did not pursue the car, officers later obtained registration details and contacted the owner of the car who police say passed on the details of the alleged user of the car.

According to Warwick office-in-charge Jamie Deacon evade notices are served through the owner of the car, who then is obliged to comply and pass along the driver’s details.

Police say they have not yet determined if the owner of the car was the person who evaded police.

Warwick Daily News

