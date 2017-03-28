Killarney family jumps into gear with new business venture

BOYS TOYS: Trevor Davies (right) hands over the keys to Jason Green with wife Carly, and kids (from left) Jack, Katie, Lucy and Leanna.

KILLARNEY truck driver Jason Green and his family have made a bold leap with an exciting new adventure.

The Greens are the proud new owners of a Killarney excavation company, the newly named J&C Green Earthworx.

The company previously belonged to Trevor Davies, who is hanging up the boots after 12 years in charge.

Mr Green said he was looking to buy some equipment so he could do a little extra work, when the opportunity arose.

"My brother Chris said he could organise some weekend work for me, if I got some earthmoving equipment," he said.

"So I went to see Trevor and asked him if he would sell any of his gear.

"It was a bit of surprise when he replied he was looking to retire and that the whole business would be for sale.

"So that started the ball rolling and four months later, here we are."

Mr Green said he'd been working as a truck driver for about seven years.

"I do spend a lot of time away on the road," he said.

"My wife Carly and I have five kids and over time my priorities have changed and I guess it's been a goal of ours to have me spending more time near home."

Mr Green said he was still driving for the time being.

"While the business find its feet," he said.

"While we're paying off all the equipment, it was wise not to throw away the secure job just yet.

"But the plan is over the months and years to come, to not drive so much."

Mr Green said he'd always dreamed of owning his own business.

"I always thought I'd buy a truck but by buying a local business, I can hopefully secure my family's future and integrate the kids into the business when the time comes," he said.

After 12 years at the helm of Trevor Davies Excavations and having turned 70, Mr Davies saw his chance to finally retire.

"My wife and I have also run the Killarney Sundown Motel and Tourist Park for 11 years, so we've been busy," he said.

"When Jason approached me and the opportunity was there I jumped at it.

"He's a great bloke and they're a lovely family."

Mr Davies said it was time to step down.

"I'm looking forward to a bit of travel," he said.

"The motel is for sale as well, so we're hoping that we can sell that soon and get off and do everything we've been watching everyone else do for the last few years.

"I certainly want to thank all my many clients over the years and assure them that Jason will be there to do the right thing for them.

"We wish Jason and his family every success."

For inquiries related to the business and the services available, phone Jason Green on 0427160119.