Killarney hiker rescued in dramatic overnight operation

Toowoomba's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew winch an injured hiker, after a more than 24-hour rescue effort.

Killarney hiker rescued in dramatic operation : Killarney Hiker rescued from Mt Superbus cliff face

THE "very difficult" rescue of a man who fell down a Mt Superbus cliff face on Saturday has been revealed in its full extent.

Paramedics were notified a 29-year-old had fallen down the cliff at 11.22am but rugged terrain and difficult conditions meant the man wasn't rescued for at least another 12 hours.

According to Senior Operations Supervisor Bradley Setch, when bad weather hampered the chance of winching the man out with a LifeFlight helicopter, crews took by foot to rescue him.

When it became too dark and unsafe to stretcher the man out, critical care paramedics stayed with the man on the hillside overnight.

The 29-year-old suffered fractures to his ribs and a lower back injury but remained in a stable condition overnight.

On the Sunday morning, the LifeFlight helicopter was able to winch him out.

"This morning we have been able to successfully extricate the gentlemen," Mr Setch said at the time.

The man was transported to the Toowoomba Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Warpwick police and SES were also on scene.