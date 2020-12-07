Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Toowoomba's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew winch an injured hiker, after a more than 24-hour rescue effort.
Toowoomba's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew winch an injured hiker, after a more than 24-hour rescue effort.
News

Killarney hiker rescued in dramatic overnight operation

Tessa Flemming
7th Dec 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE "very difficult" rescue of a man who fell down a Mt Superbus cliff face on Saturday has been revealed in its full extent.

Paramedics were notified a 29-year-old had fallen down the cliff at 11.22am but rugged terrain and difficult conditions meant the man wasn't rescued for at least another 12 hours.

According to Senior Operations Supervisor Bradley Setch, when bad weather hampered the chance of winching the man out with a LifeFlight helicopter, crews took by foot to rescue him.

When it became too dark and unsafe to stretcher the man out, critical care paramedics stayed with the man on the hillside overnight.

The 29-year-old suffered fractures to his ribs and a lower back injury but remained in a stable condition overnight.

On the Sunday morning, the LifeFlight helicopter was able to winch him out.

"This morning we have been able to successfully extricate the gentlemen," Mr Setch said at the time.

The man was transported to the Toowoomba Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Warpwick police and SES were also on scene.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick man charged after brazen business break-in

        Premium Content Warwick man charged after brazen business break-in

        News Investigations are continuing as the 36-year-old is released on bail.

        • 7th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
        Five motorists rushed to hospital following crash

        Premium Content Five motorists rushed to hospital following crash

        News The Cunningham Highway rollover, east of Warwick, occurred early this morning.

        Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Two new cases in Qld as Hunt issues plea

        Premium Content Two new cases in Qld as Hunt issues plea

        Health Save grandma: Plea for young Aussies to get the jab