Killarney home to region’s next glamping destination

GLAMPING SPOT: The Cambanoora Gorge spot will offer three glamping sites.

An ambitious plan to transform Killarney’s scenic Cambanoora Gorge into the region’s next glamping hideaway has been lodged for approval.

An application to establish a three-stage tourist park at 952 Condamine River Road, The Falls, was lodged with Southern Downs Regional Council.

Developers Justine Hankin and Brian Thomas said the aim of the development was to transform the 60 acres of grassy open areas surrounded by eucalypt forests into a 10-site “glamper” retreat.

The spot will feature a three-stage development, starting with the renovation of the existing shack/hut and construction of the manager’s residence and glamper site kiosk, and finally constructing three glamper sites.

Plans for the manager's residence at the approved 962 Condamine River Rd Tourist Park

According to the operational guide provided to SDRC, the park will offer unparalleled nature sights to hiking/horse riding/ mountain cycling tourists.

“These large tent-only campsites are spaced out over 60 acres in the Cambanoora Gorge, underneath The Cathedrals, a large rock formation within the southern cliff line of Cambanoora Gorge,” it read.

“Grab your camera when you head off on your hiking / biking adventures, because you’ll get some spectacular shots up and down the gorge, river vistas, rock formations, abundant bird and wildlife – 14 of which are threatened, vulnerable and endangered.”

All sites will be self-sufficient, with no amenities or water supplies provided.

Only six campers will be allowed to stay at any one site with two cars per site.

It is the second The Falls tourist park to be approved in weeks, with Booyong Tourist Park approved in February and planning an imminent construction.