Killarney man charged with drug dealing

IN COURT: The Killarney man allegedly dealt drugs on nearly 20 occasions in three months. Picture: file

IN COURT: The Killarney man allegedly dealt drugs on nearly 20 occasions in three months. Picture: file

A KILLARNEY man has denied allegations of dealing drugs on nearly 20 occasions and will soon face trial in a higher court.

Ethan Samuel Webb allegedly supplied marijuana in the Warwick area on 16 occasions between August and October last year.

It is alleged the 22-year-old also attempted to supply MDMA once and marijuana twice within the same period.

Mr Webb pleaded not guilty in Warwick Magistrates Court to 16 charges of supplying dangerous drugs and three charges of attempting to supply dangerous drugs.

The 22-year-old's plea will see the matter committed to trial in Warwick District Court next year.

He is also charged with producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils, possessing property connected to a drug offence, breaching bail, and several traffic offences.

Mr Webb is yet to enter a plea for the remaining charges.

The 22-year-old declined the opportunity to speak to the charges or his plea during this week's proceedings.

Mr Webb's trial date is yet to be confirmed, though both legal parties indicated it would likely begin in the February sittings of the Warwick District Court.

The remainder of his charges will next be mentioned on April 7 in Warwick Magistrates Court.

Mr Webb is on bail.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

Man threatens to 'slit woman's throat' when car breaks down

Tribute plans cop fierce backlash from community

GRAND REOPENING: Loved pub makes comeback