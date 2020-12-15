Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
IN COURT: The Killarney man allegedly dealt drugs on nearly 20 occasions in three months. Picture: file
IN COURT: The Killarney man allegedly dealt drugs on nearly 20 occasions in three months. Picture: file
News

Killarney man charged with drug dealing

Jessica Paul
15th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A KILLARNEY man has denied allegations of dealing drugs on nearly 20 occasions and will soon face trial in a higher court.

Ethan Samuel Webb allegedly supplied marijuana in the Warwick area on 16 occasions between August and October last year.

It is alleged the 22-year-old also attempted to supply MDMA once and marijuana twice within the same period.

Mr Webb pleaded not guilty in Warwick Magistrates Court to 16 charges of supplying dangerous drugs and three charges of attempting to supply dangerous drugs.

The 22-year-old's plea will see the matter committed to trial in Warwick District Court next year.

He is also charged with producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils, possessing property connected to a drug offence, breaching bail, and several traffic offences.

Mr Webb is yet to enter a plea for the remaining charges.

The 22-year-old declined the opportunity to speak to the charges or his plea during this week's proceedings.

Mr Webb's trial date is yet to be confirmed, though both legal parties indicated it would likely begin in the February sittings of the Warwick District Court.

The remainder of his charges will next be mentioned on April 7 in Warwick Magistrates Court.

Mr Webb is on bail.

 

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

Man threatens to 'slit woman's throat' when car breaks down

Tribute plans cop fierce backlash from community

GRAND REOPENING: Loved pub makes comeback

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Witness captures arrest of man who later died in custody

        Premium Content Witness captures arrest of man who later died in custody

        News Queensland Police Service Ethical Standards Command will investigate the death of a man after he was taken into police custody. Watch footage of the arrest.

        FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        Man threatens to ‘slit woman’s throat’ when car breaks down

        Premium Content Man threatens to ‘slit woman’s throat’ when car breaks down

        News The Warwick court heard the man was armed with a hatchet when he made the...

        Tribute plans cop fierce backlash from community

        Premium Content Tribute plans cop fierce backlash from community

        News A memorial for small town Southern Downs town has hit a major snag wih residents...