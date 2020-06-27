Killarney man charged with meth possession

CAUGHT OUT: Police allegedly found a bag of meth in a Killarney man’s car during an RBT stop.

A KILLARNEY man will face court after police allegedly found meth in his car at during an RBT stop.

The 41-year-old was driving on Ivy St in Killarney when he was pulled over by police officers for a RBT and licence check.

The man tested negative for drugs and alcohol, though when police officers searched his car they allegedly found a clip seal bag containing around one gram of meth.

The man was charged with one count of possessing a dangerous drug at the scene.

He will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on August 26.