CAUGHT OUT: Police allegedly found a bag of meth in a Killarney man’s car during an RBT stop.
Crime

Killarney man charged with meth possession

Jessica Paul
27th Jun 2020 12:30 PM
A KILLARNEY man will face court after police allegedly found meth in his car at during an RBT stop.

The 41-year-old was driving on Ivy St in Killarney when he was pulled over by police officers for a RBT and licence check.

The man tested negative for drugs and alcohol, though when police officers searched his car they allegedly found a clip seal bag containing around one gram of meth.

The man was charged with one count of possessing a dangerous drug at the scene.

He will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on August 26.

