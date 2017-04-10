Killarney Picnic Basket Day rated a great success

PICNIC: Ava, James and Emma Turner enjoy their picnic in the garden at Melrose Station at the Killarney Picnic Basket Day.

DEBBIE Bradfield used the word "amazing” to highlight the success of the second annual Killarney Gem of the Downs Picnic Basket Day at Melrose Station yesterday.

"We had more than 2000 people at Melrose, an increase on the numbers last year,” the event organiser said.

"A lot of Killarney community groups ran their own stalls to raise funds for their groups.

"The kite flying was a new initiative and very popular. We had 100 kites flying at once, it was quite a spectacle.

"The Redcliffe Kite Club came up, brought kites and ran that part of the event. The cost was only $5 per kite as we wanted every child to get the opportunity.”

Patrons travelled as far as 1000 kilometres for the picnic basket day with many from northern New South Wales, Brisbane, Gold and Sunshine coasts, all across the Darling Downs and further afield.

One of the biggest hits of the day was the Teddy Bears Picnic which attracted more than 250 children and their parents to a bear hunt.

The basket day was started last year in honour of the late Jamie Mackenzie who served on Southern Downs Regional Council and had a lifetime of involvement in the Killarney and Southern Downs communities.

"Jamie had a vision for Killarney to be the picnic basket region of Queensland and that is now a reality,” Mrs Bradfield said.

"Our vision for the day is one of family, friends, fun and laughter and that was definitely achieved on Sunday.

"The day would not be possible without the support of Peter and Colleen Lindores who own Melrose Station.”

A donation from the day will be made to the Livin organisation.