Killarney rodeo a hit

Troy Palmer took out the Steer Wrestling category.

A SUCCESSFUL weekend was conducted at the Killarney Showgrounds, with three big events taking place in three days.

Killarney Show and Rodeo Society president Jan Hamilton said the group was delighted with the outcome.

"We had over 500 people come down to the rodeo on Saturday,” Mrs Hamilton said.

"The crowd was extremely well behaved, with not a single incident to report.

"There was a DJ playing throughout the day, who continued playing until after midnight.

"People stuck around as well, and they really had a good time.

"There were no reported injuries from the event, with just a few scratches and scrapes on a few competitors.”

The society was happy with the responses the received from spectators, Mrs Hamilton said.

"The main feedback was that it was run very well,” she said.

"With the combination of the society and the National Rodeo Association, the event is conducted in a way that both spectators and participants enjoy.”

Mrs Hamilton said the NRA event conducted on Saturday was well supported from further organisations.

"On Friday night the Down Under Bucking Bulls were at the showgrounds, and on Sunday the Queensland Barrel Racing Association had another of their events as well,” she said.

"Nominations for both of those events were really strong. They helped to make it a really big weekend, and a memorable one.

"Having everyone on the grounds for the weekend created a good atmosphere, particularly with the events flowing in the way they did.”

RODEO RESULTS

Open Bull Ride - Joshua Jones

Saddle Ride - Cameron Taylor

Bareback Ride - Bevan Brown

Rope and Tie - Heath Kimber

Steer Wrestling - Troy Palmer

Team Roping - Lindsey Speedy and Glenn Lefoe

Open Barrel Race - Kate Patch

Open Breakaway Roping - Kylie Siebenhausen

Novice Bull Ride - Clint McAughtrie

U18 Junior Barrel Race - Olivia Webb

U18 Junior Breakaway Roping - Tahnee Small

U18 Junior Bull Ride - Lane Mellers

U15 Junior Steer Ride - Brandon Long

U7-12 Poddy Ride - Brakley Murphy