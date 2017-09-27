Killarney Scouts den handed back to community

NEW LIFE: The Killarney Scout Den will be transformed for use by other local community groups.

A HERITAGE-listed building will remain in use by the Killarney community thanks to $275,000 in State Government funding.

The Killarney Scouts Den at the corner of Acacia St will repurposed to become a centre for community groups to use.

The Southern Downs Regional Council secured the investment under the Works for Queensland program, which will deliver a total of $2.9million across 14 regional projects by 2019.

Former Scouts Leader Tom Watts said he was sad to see the Killarney group disband in January of last year, leaving the heritage building unused.

As one of the founding members to begin the local group in 1983, Mr Watts said he was pleased to see the Scouts Den returned to the community.

"That building was originally at the Killarney School when my father was still at school, and I had classes in it before it was moved,” he said.

"I'm happy that it's still going to be able to be used by the community, although it's not ideal the Scouts broke up.

"We had about 30 members across the Joeys, Cubs and Scouts when it ended, and I'm still looking at getting more leaders with the hope of starting it back up again.”

Southern Downs councillor and Glennie Heights Scout member Neil Meiklejohn said the building had been returned to the council when the group was disbanded.

"It went through a formal process with Scouts Queensland about whether the Killarney group was likely to start up again,” Cr Meiklejohn said.

"The need for a community centre is something people in Killarney have identified but what exactly that will look like has not yet been discussed.

"Because we have until 2019 to deliver the projects under the Works for Queensland funding, I would expect council will have consultation with the community to see which groups will be involved.”

"The look and the feel of the facility will be up to the community, it is not for council to dictate outside some requirements due to the age of the building.”

Cr Meiklejohn said the building was only about 150sqm in area, though there may be room in the budget to include an extra shed.

"There is also a probabability the building could be moved to a flood-free park space,” he said.

For all enquiries, phone the Glennie Heights Scouts Group 0409892013.