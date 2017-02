POLICE were out in force at the Killarney Show at the weekend but there was no trouble, no arrests and no drink drivers.

Senior Constable Adam Fox, of Killarney police, said it was a good family event.

"The patrons were all well behaved, there was no trouble and no arrests at the show,” he said.

"We did 110 random breath tests in town and there were no positives which was good to see,” he said.