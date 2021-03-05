Killarney showgrounds to welcome ‘well overdue’ expansion

STILL NEED TO ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION? CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT HOW.

A longstanding Killarney community group has been approved to revamp and extend its base.

Killarney Show and Rodeo Show Society has been approved to expand with an new office, toilet block and storage room by SDRC this week.

Based on the application by Show and Rodeo president Jan Hamilton, the new office, kitchen and toilets will be developed on the existing temporary office space.

“The Killarney Show and Rodeo Society committee members and volunteers work tirelessly

organising events, seeking grants and sponsorship and taking nominations etc. A secured

permanent office area and new facilities are well over due,” she wrote.

The expansion floor will increase the western end of existing pavilion by 52.9 sqm with a stage two extension area of 73.1 sqm.

The expansion is one part of a major revamp to the community grounds.

In August last year, the Killarney Show and Rodeo Society’s management committee asked the council to lift the heritage listing of its supper room to add a veranda and other safety improvements.

At the time, all councillors voted in the motion to remove the listing but according to planning techincal officer Mandy May a decision a formal decision had not yet been made on this request in October.

In November, the Killarney Show and Rodeo Society also received $19,943 in SDRC funding for new septic tanks and drains.

It is not yet known when construction on the expansion will begin.