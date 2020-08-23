Killarney spot signalled out for new glamping experience

GLAMP THE NIGHT AWAY: A new proposal could see the Killarney spot converted into a tourism park. .

THE picturesque beauty of Killarney could soon be used to entice a new demographic of tourists to the region, thanks to new plans for a glamping tourism venture.

The multi-stage The Falls development was filed before Southern Downs Regional Council last week.

Applicant Plan A Town Planning Pty Ltd, who submitted the proposal on the behalf of Brian Andrew Thomas and Justine Alexandra Hankin, said the installation of the three sites on Condamine River Rd would be the final step in a three stage project.

Stages one and two would include “construction of the Manager’s Residence” and “Glamper Site Kiosk”.

The site, 10km from the Killarney town centre, is compromised mainly of rainforest and waterways with some residential/ rural use.

The plans to convert the site's existing shack reveal the grand vision in store for the Killarney spot.

The application said there would be no impact on surrounding locale.

“The proposed Tourist Park is sited appropriately to prevent the loss or fragmentation of natural habitat and will comprise of building materials that are consistent with the surrounding landscape,” it read.

“The proposed activity seeks to integrate with the natural qualities of the landscape and will not impact on the scenic amenity.

“The site will not generate frequent traffic or disturbance to the immediate locality.”

