MULTIPLE CHARGES: The teenager will front court in September.
Killarney teen charged with drugs, nuisance offences

Bianca Hrovat
30th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
A TEENAGER was charged with possession of dangerous drugs in Warwick last night.

An unmarked police car pulled into a property on Myall Ave just before 9pm, where officers allegedly found a small amount of marijuana in a clip seal bag, according to a spokesman from the Queensland Police Service.

The 19-year-old man from Killarney allegedly swore profusely at police as they searched the Mitsubishi Magna in the front yard.

He was charged with public nuisance, possession of a dangerous drug and driving while unlicensed.

It is the 10th drug charge to be recorded in Warwick this month, according to the QPS Crime Map.

The teen is set to appear at the Warwick Magistrates Court on September 16.

