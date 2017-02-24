32°
Killarney tips record turnout for show

Sonja Koremans
| 24th Feb 2017 6:02 PM
ROLL UP: The Killarney Show this year has a new main pavilion, record entries in many of the displays and strong livestock numbers.
ROLL UP: The Killarney Show this year has a new main pavilion, record entries in many of the displays and strong livestock numbers.

ORGANISERS hope a crowd of about 2000 will walk through the gates at Killarney Show this weekend, with fine weather, a new pavilion and an extended program expected to boost numbers.

Killarney Show Society president Jan Hamilton said rain three years in a row during the event had led to entertainment being cancelled in the past, including the popular Friday night rodeo.

"We are expecting people to come off the sidelines with what looks to be perfect weather,” Mrs Hamilton said.

"There is a new main pavilion, record entries in many of the displays, strong livestock numbers, particularly cattle, about 30 utes on show, and events on Sunday for the first time in the show's history.

"We've also got a great woodchop program this year with more than double our usual entries and 28 choppers already signed on.”

Mrs Hamilton said a Lego display had attracted dozens of entries and the level of creativity promised to impress children and adults alike. The grand parade will be in the main arena at 1.45pm tomorrow.

For more information: www.killarneyshow.org.au

Topics:  killarney show southern downs

Utes, livestock, Lego and sunshine are tipped to attract a record crowd at the Killarney Show.

