Killarney’s fight to save beloved health service

GOOD CAUSE: The Killarney Memorial Aged Care has been forced to innovate when it comes to funding this year.

GOOD CAUSE: The Killarney Memorial Aged Care has been forced to innovate when it comes to funding this year.

IN A year that has been an unprecedented stress on aged care, a new financial pressure is looming for one Southern Downs home.

The Killarney bonfire night would usually provide up to $50,000 to Killarney Memorial Aged Care (KMAC) but when coronavirus halted July celebrations, the non-for-profit home was left stranded.

It meant the 60 elderly residents and wider community KMAC cared for could be left struggling, according to chairwoman Lyndall McCormack.

“Most people do not realise we are owned and operated by the community. It means all the profits go back into the service,” she said.

“We’re able to run Meals On Wheels, have a medical centre in town and welfare services. It’s absolutely amazing that a town of 800 can have a facility of this standard.

“While the government pays for a certain level, we provide above average care. This means bigger rooms, larger facilities, food and laundry on sight.”

Jessica Parry, Reesar Shailer, Sarah Parry, Mel Shelf, Jazmine Shelf and Andrew Shelf warm up around one of the Fire Drums at the Killarney Memorial Age Care Centre Bonfire and fire drum Night.Photo: John Towells / Warwick Daily News

It comes as the home ups expenses due to pandemic-related safety measures.

“Its been an enormous increase,” Mrs McCormack said.

“We had to provide a lot of PPE and extra training, we were not allowed to use volunteers so put paid staff on, and put on extra staff for checking and protocol.”

It was why KMAC had recently launched a GoFundMe.

Mrs McCormack said she had already been touched by the outreach streaming in and no donation was too small.

“(KMAC) is very important to me. A lot of these people are my relatives or people we’ve grown up with. You want to know they’re well looked after in a friendly, happy place and busy with good things happening for them,” she said.

“Every amount helps. Whether it pays for a bus trip or extra services right to through funding an extra nurse.”

To donate, head here.

MORE KILLARNEY STORIES:

IN TOUCH: Rural residents given new voice

‘FAITH THE BEST GIFT’: Warwick reverend scores top honour

BAD DRIVERS: Frightening crashes and drug drivers