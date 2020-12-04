Killer mum released after sentence suspended

The mother of Tyrell Cobb will be released from prison today, after she was given a five-year sentence for killing her son.

The mother of Tyrell Cobb will be released from prison today, after she was given a five-year sentence for killing her son, with immediate suspension.

Justice David Boddice ordered that Heidi Strbak's sentence be suspended after the 1148 days - just over three years - she had already spent in custody.

He said the sentence would have an operational period of five years.

Heidi Strbak, 37, was being resentenced, after she successfully appealed an earlier nine-year jail term for the manslaughter in the High Court.

Heidi Strbak spent just over three years in jail. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)

After that, Strbak pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Tyrell, 4, who died from blunt force trauma injuries to his abdomen, only on the basis that she failed to seek medical treatment for her son.

Justice Boddice found the blunt force trauma that caused Tyrell's death could have been inflicted by either Strbak or her former de facto partner, Matthew Scown.

The Supreme Court judge said the Crown had failed to establish that it was Strbak who inflicted the traumatic injuries to Tyrell's abdomen that caused his death.

Tyrell Cobb died from blunt force trauma injuries to his abdomen.

Strbak became emotional, wiping her eyes, as Justice Boddice delivered his findings.

In 2017, Scown was sentenced to four years in prison for Tyrell's manslaughter but was immediately released, because he had already served two years and eight months in custody.

He was sentenced on the basis that he was criminally negligent because he failed to get medical treatment for the child.

For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

