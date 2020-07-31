Kim and Kanye now ‘living separately’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are living separate lives as their future hangs in the balance, it's been revealed.

The couple briefly reunited in Cody, Wyoming, this week following West's very public bipolar episode.

Kardashian, 39, appeared to be weeping in photos of the pair having an intense conversation, and flew back by private jet to LA after just one night with her husband.

Although sources absolutely denied any divorce plans, NY Post reports sources have revealed they have been living separately for some time.

The couple are going through a difficult time. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue



According to the publication, West, 43, now lives full time at his US$14 million (A$19 million) Wyoming ranch, which is best for his "creativity", while Kardashian is based in LA with their four kids and her family.

A source said: "Kanye's in Wyoming, that's his main base. But they're not like other couples, obviously, they have multiple houses and private planes, so it's not like they're not able to see each other.

"Kim is completely focused on her family and protecting her kids right now, they're so young.

"She's doing well, she doesn't want this to impact on the kids, so it's business as normal with them. Her sisters have been helping out and the kids have been with their cousins. They don't want the kids to feel that anything is wrong, but of course, they want their father."

They share four kids. Picture: Instagram

NY post's Page Six has reported that West refused to see his wife, even ignoring her calls until she flew out to Wyoming, where he has been holed up at his ranch. It was also revealed that Kardashian fears that her husband may have hit rock bottom after he raged that he had already asked her for a divorce.

According to People magazine, during the heart to heart, Kardashian begged her husband to abandon his unlikely presidential campaign and "focus on his mental health" instead.

Kardashian's already back at work and has been pictured at a photo shoot in LA.

Asked if anything was resolved during their meeting, the source told Page Six: "She told him how upset she was. But nothing was really resolved. Kim knows they can't move on one way or the other, and Kanye can't be a husband or a father until he gets help, it's extremely difficult and frustrating for her."

