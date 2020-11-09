Kim didn’t vote for Kanye

Kim Kardashian West has seemingly confirmed she didn't vote for her husband Kanye West in the US presidential election, as stars reacted to Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump.

Kardashian West tweeted in celebration of Biden's win, and shared photos of Biden and Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reposted a video of Harris speaking to Biden over the phone, in which she said: "We did it, Joe! You're going to be the next president of the United States".

It came after Kardashian's followers flooded her social media feeds, asking if she had voted for West, who also ran for president. Prior to the election, Kardashian - like other members of her famous family - did not disclose who she was voting for.

Meantime, her sister Khloe Kardashian indicated she had backed Biden: "OMG I want to cry tears of joy!!!! Bravo!!!".

And their supermodel sister Kendall Jenner said she was "emotional, relieved and filled with joy" at the Democratic win.

i’m emotional, relieved, and filled with joy this morning!!! 💙💙💙💙 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) November 7, 2020

Hollywood stars blasted Trump in the wake of Biden's historic presidential win, taking to social media to express their joy over the election result.

Chrissy Teigen, who has been an outspoken critic of Trump, compared Biden's victory to removing "a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once".

She also shared a video of her and her husband, John Legend, dancing to late rapper Nipsey Hussle's song, FDT ("F--- Donald Trump").

My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

Sacha Baron Cohen, who starred as Borat in Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm - a satirical spoof about the US election - shared a stinging tweet off the back of Biden's victory.

After being labelled a "creep" by Trump, Cohen roasted the incumbent president for being "out of work" after his loss.

While Cohen previously offered Trump a job as a "racist buffoon" in his next movie, he backtracked on the offer saying his "performance this past week has been tragic and sad".

Donald—you’re out of work and I know I offered you a job.



But your performance this past week was tragic and sad.



Offer rescinded. — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) November 7, 2020

'YOU'RE FIRED'

The surge in anti-Trump tweets led to the trending on Twitter of the hashtag #YoureFired - Mr Trump's catchphrase from his days on the reality show The Apprentice.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who stunned Hollywood with her Netflix series When They See Us about the Central Park Five, posted a short clip of Trump with white text that simply read "You're fired."

Trump infamously took out full page print advertisements in 1989 calling for the execution of the teenagers, who years later were found to be wrongfully convicted of the rape of a white woman.

Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Mr Trump, said: "The voters have spoken, and they have chosen Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be our next president and vice president. It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America."

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.



It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.



Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020

Lady Gaga was one of the first of the major stars to tweet her happiness over the Biden win. The music star campaigned with Mr Biden in the final days before the election. She hailed American voters for giving the world "one of the greatest acts of kindness bravery humanity has ever seen".

. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

Reese Witherspoon hailed the win as "tremendous moment in our nation's history".

Lakers star LeBron James posted a meme that jokingly showed a Photoshopped Joe Biden blocking Donald Trump's basketball shot. The images of Biden and Trump were superimposed over a picture of James blocking Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala in the 2016 NBA finals.

After starring in wife Teigen's tweets, Legend - who earlier threw shade on Mr Trump by posting a rendition of Georgia on My Mind during the southern state's lengthy vote count - tweeted his joy.

Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris! Thank you for choosing to serve your country during these challenging times. pic.twitter.com/PEEPFexKFF — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 7, 2020

Rock god Lenny Kravitz referenced his own album title Let Love Rule with his message of congratulations for Mr Biden and Kamala Harris, "the first woman and woman of colour who will serve as VP of the US".

Let’s define ourselves by our actions. We’re not Democrats or Republicans. We’re HUMAN BEINGS. We have each other & a planet to care for. Now is the time. LET LOVE RULE!



Congratulations to @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris, the 1st woman & woman of color who will serve as VP of the US! pic.twitter.com/KiB0ZrzFhL — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) November 7, 2020

Superstar Madonna, another prominent Trump critic who famously urged Americans to "rock the vote" in the 1990s, couldn't hide her joy.

Actor and singer Bette Midler, a vocal and outspoken critic of Mr Trump, tweeted: "It's over".

IT’S OVER! BIDEN HAS WON!! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 7, 2020

