Kimmince, Voll prepare for life in WBBL bubble

CRICKET: Delissa Kimmince has seen just about everything during her illustrious cricketing career.

But the experience of this year’s WBBL tournament will provide something new for the Warwick all-rounder as the Brisbane Heat embark on their quest for a three-peat.

With the competition getting underway on Sunday, all eight teams will descend on Sydney to enter a ‘WBBL village’, following strict biosecurity rules to ensure the season can go ahead.

“It’s been a long pre-season for everyone. We’ve been fortunate enough to play some club cricket whereas players in Sydney and Melbourne haven’t had that game time,” Kimmince said.

“It won’t change the quality or how competitive the games will be.

“Being in the same place or five weeks in the same village and seeing each other every day will be interesting. The fact that it’s something new makes it exciting.”

The Heat have had a strong record away from home in recent times, and Kimmince believes being able to take their focus away from cricket at all times will be essential to further success.

“Over the last few years we’ve ben good on the road, in a bubble of sorts, just not seeing all the other teams all the time,” she said.

“The teams that can switch off from cricket will do well. Going back to the village and seeing other teams, you feel like everything will be about cricket.

“Whoever can use that downtime to the best of their ability is the team that will be most fresh.”

Toowoomba's Georgia Voll. Photo: Brisbane Heat

Setting the benchmark over the past two seasons, Brisbane has again faced a turnover of roster personnel, including Toowoomba’s Georgia Voll being chosen in the squad.

Kimmince believes that will be a great experience for her

“Being able to be around this group for the tournament will be good for Georgia,” she said.

“She’ll get the chance to learn so much. Even if she doesn’t play any games, she’ll take a lot out of this experience.

“We’ve lost a few key contributors from last year, but that just means that it’s time for someone else to stand up, and it’s exciting to see girls get their opportunity.”

The Brisbane Heat commences its WBBL season on Sunday against the Perth Scorchers, broadcast live on Fox Sports from 9.15am.

Originally published as Kimmince, Voll prepare for life in WBBL bubble