Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kind community members have rallied together to ensure a little boy who lost both his parents in a horrific incident this week has gifts to unwrap.
Kind community members have rallied together to ensure a little boy who lost both his parents in a horrific incident this week has gifts to unwrap.
Crime

Kind people set up gift drive for boy left without parents

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
24th Dec 2020 10:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

KIND community members have rallied together to ensure a little boy who lost both his parents in a horrific incident this week has gifts to unwrap this Christmas.

The tragic passing of Rebecca Walker, 46, left a five-year-old boy without parents, after his own father killed himself after taking Ms Walker's life in a suspected murder-suicide on Tuesday.

The boy's Gulliver home where the deaths occurred is still under investigation, leaving him with just the clothes on his back as his family is unable to go inside the Fulham Rd home.

Concerned Townsville residents came together to do what they could to help, and have set up a donation drop-off point at Ross Real Estate on Thursday, just in time for Christmas.

Ross Real Estate senior property specialist Carol Ward said the donations would be dropped off to the family in time for Christmas.

Any children's gifts, toys, vouchers, and other presents are welcomed.

The drop-off will close at 12pm today.

Originally published as Kind residents set up gift drive for boy left without parents

More Stories

crime domestic violence murder rebecca walker

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family property gutted by thieves days before Christmas

        Premium Content Family property gutted by thieves days before Christmas

        News A mum has spent her entire holidays crying and unable to sleep after the callous break-in at their farm near Karara.

        Loved ones lost on roads in 2020

        Premium Content Loved ones lost on roads in 2020

        News This year saw a devastating number of Southern Downs deaths on roads, as the state...

        ‘Team of the Year’: Behind team’s success story

        Premium Content ‘Team of the Year’: Behind team’s success story

        News After ‘one of the hardest’ years with a shock twist, this Southern Downs team has...

        Southern Downs man hospitalised after dog bite

        Premium Content Southern Downs man hospitalised after dog bite

        News Paramedics rushed to the scene at a property west of Warwick.