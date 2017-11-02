King reigns as dux of Warwick High

WSHS student Tess King being presented the Dux award from principal Joy Craig.

TESS King was named the school dux at the Warwick State High School awards presentation on Wednesday night, a deserved honour given her achievements this year.

In the six subjects she has studied, Miss King was awarded five VHAs, in mathematics B, music, music extension, English and physics.

She said she wasn't expecting to have her name read out for the prestigious honour.

"It was a shock to me. I had no idea it would be me,” Miss King said.

"I didn't think it was real at the time.

"I've been able to undertake a number of different performances this year.

"There have been performances at the art gallery, openings and I even had a wedding earlier this year.

"I also went to the McGregor Music School, which provided so much information for me.

"Jumpers and Jazz is something I've been involved with for a few years now and the connections I've been able to make there are incredible.

"High school has been incredible for receiving opportunities that I wouldn't have had the chance to undertake without this exposure.”

Miss King has her sights set on progressing to university now, to further her promising music career.

"I'm hoping to get into Griffith University,” she said.

"Currently I'm looking at either jazz piano or music technology.

"I want to continue to learn how to become a better musician.”

Miss King credits her parents with having a big influence on her life and her academic performance.

"My mum is so exuberant and is always helping me out,” she said.

"My dad is always very positive, and teaches maths and physics.

"How I perform in maths is one he really cares about.”

Exams have a tendency to overawe students, however Miss King said she had learnt to enjoy them.

"I love paying attention and learning,” she said.

"It doesn't feel as big and scary. It's just a piece of paper that can't hurt you.

"I try and get into a zone , so when I'm sitting down it is just answering questions I know.”

WSHS principal Joy Craig said Miss King was a very worthy recipient of the honour.

"The dux is a very prestigious honour, awarded for the highest academic results,” Mrs Craig said.

"We're very proud of Tess and her achievements.

"She has performed extremely well academically, as well as contributing to both school life and the wider community in many ways.

"Her performances on the night showcase just how talented she is.”