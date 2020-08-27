KNIFE CRIME: Six attacks that rocked Warwick

Knife crime: The explosive stories which rippled through the Rose City.

LIFE-THREATENING, explosive and tragic – those are the words that came to mind for Warwick judges upon hearing these knife crimes that shocked our community.

Here’s a look back at six times the deadly weapon was mentioned in offences heard in Warwick courts.

EXCESSIVE SELF-DEFENCE’ BLAMED FOR BRUTAL KNIFE ATTACK

The culmination of a long-running family dispute, Nathan William Charles’ hunting knife attack was labelled one of “excessive self defence” when it came before the courts in 2018.

Charles fronted Warwick District Court, pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm, for a 2016 dispute which saw him stab his aunt’s partner in the chest and abdomen multiple times.

Crown Prosecutor Matthew Le Grand said the then 29-year-old could have killed the man.

“Two of those injuries were life-threatening because without treatment the complainant would have died through blood loss,” Mr Le Grand said.

Judge David Andrews said the fact Charles had a history of possessing knives in public and violence made the matter more serious, and taking into account time already served, sentenced Charles to three years’ jail but released him on parole immediately.

WOMAN SUPPLIES TEENS WITH DRUGS, STABS 14YO BOY

A Warwick woman who supplied cannabis to two boys, aged 13 and 14, flew into a violent rage when one of the boys said there were rumours around town that she was a paedophile.

In June this year, the Toowoomba Supreme Court heard the woman grabbed a knife and threatened the boys, ordering them to reveal the source of the rumour.

She later phoned more boys and asked them to help her extract the truth.

A scuffle broke out while the woman was holding the knife and one of the boys received puncture wound.

In sentencing, Judge Martin Burns said the woman was lucky the boy was not seriously injured or killed.

“What you were doing was corrupting children,” he said.

The woman pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying dangerous drugs to a minor and one count of assault occasioning bodily harm, while armed.

Judge Burns sentenced her to 18 months in jail with immediate parole.

THREATENING A PREGNANT WOMAN AND KIDS LANDS MAN IN JAIL

A domestic abuser who threatened to “stab” his heavily pregnant partner and children faced jail time in 2016.

The man pleaded guilty to one charge of contravening a domestic violence order after he

chased the woman who was attempting to call police, hung on them and left her fallen on the ground.

When he appeared in Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday, Magistrate Bevan Manthey was quick to express his disgust at the act.

“It was a cowardly and gutless attack,” Mr Manthey said.

The Warwick man was sentenced to six months in jail but was released on parole after serving one month behind bars.

ATTACKER STABBED FRUIT PICKER IN BACK 8 TIMES

Stanthorpe man Dwayne Dominic D’Cunha stabbed a French backpacker eight times after being called a “p***y” in 2012.

After a fight, the Frenchman was flown to the Princess Alexandra in Brisbane, but while D’Cunha was in custody he brutally bashed another man.

The judge took into consideration D’Cunha had already spent 740 days in custody, and sentenced him to two years for unlawful wounding, six months for causing bodily harm and two months for breaching a bail condition and returning to Stanthorpe.

The judge said that with time already spent in custody, D’Cunha would be eligible to apply for parole at the end of April of 2014.

‘JUMP ON HER SKULL’ THREAT FOLLOWS ROW

A dispute about an ex-boyfriend turned heated when a then 17-year-old Carley Louise Dixon pulled a knife in her friend in 2014.

Intoxicated, Dixon had threatened her friend she would “slit her f***ing throat and jump on her skull”.

The victim suffered a wound to her arm from the knife after trying to protect herself.

Dixon received a three month suspended jail sentence after Magistrate Graham Lee said a fine would not be sufficient.

“The outcome from this could have been absolutely tragic,” he said.

STABBER JAILED FOR NEARLY 13 YEARS FOR ATTACK ON STRANGER

In 2013, a jury found a Warwick man guilty of a life-threatening attack on a stranger.

The Toowoomba Supreme Court heard how Nathan Anthony Finnie attempted to murder 27-year-old Brendan Richmond while on parole for a knife fight.

Mr Richmond spent 15 days in hospital, including three days in intensive care.

Finnie had pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of malicious act with intent but the trial proceeded on the attempted murder charge.

Justice Mullins took into account Finnie’s plea of guilty to the lesser charge and sentenced him to 12 years and nine months in jail.

She said Mr Richmond would have died if attempts had not been made to stem the flow of blood from his wound.

“There is no doubt you had the intent to kill.”