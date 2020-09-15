Knifeman shot at shopping centre

A man allegedly armed with a knife has been shot by police at a shopping centre in Melbourne's outer east.

Police were called to Lilydale Marketplace in Hutchinson St about 8.30am on Tuesday after reports of a man armed with a weapon.

"A police firearm was discharged and the man received an injury to the upper body," a spokesman said.

A woman called 3AW radio just after 9am on Tuesday morning as multiple gunshots were heard ringing out over the call.

The moment police confronted the man in Lilydale. Source: Chanel 10

Caller Pauline said three police officers had their guns drawn outside Lilydale Marketplace and were yelling at the man to put the knife down.

She said police also had pepper spray drawn.

She said the man was wandering around the street allegedly holding a knife but did not appear to be waving it.

She said he refused to put the weapon down and after about five minutes two or three shots could be heard coming from the carpark of the shopping centre near the Caltex service station.

"Oh s**t they're shooting," a distressed Pauline said just seconds after gunshots could be heard in the background of her call.

"They've just shot. I can't see if they've shot him … there's just been three or four rounds … a lot of police are scurrying around now, not in any particular formation."

Pauline mentioned an ambulance had moved in and officers had started to set up police tap when the call finished.

The man who was shot in Lilydale. Source: Chanel 10

Ambulance Victoria said paramedics were called to the scene about 8.45am.

"A man, believed to be in a serious condition, is being treated for upper body injuries," a spokesman said.

An officer holds a pair of shoes as police gather evidence from the crime scene. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

The man was put in an air ambulance, which left to transport him to hospital just after 10.15am.

Special operations police remain on scene with Hutchinson St blocked to traffic.

Police label evidence bags at the scene. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

