Know when to hold them

GAMBLING is something that is embedded in Australian culture.

Almost every one of us has tried to strike it big with the lotteries, pick out the Melbourne Cup trifecta or hit the monster jackpot at the pokies.

Most people can stick to their limits and enjoy a harmless flutter.

However not everyone can, and it becomes a problem for themselves, and the people around them.

Gambling Awareness Week runs from 24-30 July, with this year's theme asking people if their gambling is getting out of hand.

Sue Hamlet is a community educator with Lifeline, and is looking forward to the message that the event provides.

"This year the week has really gone for the theme of thinking about your gambling,” she said.

"It's not about saying to people that you can't gamble, it's about saying if you're going to have a punt, be sure that the impacts are not hurting yourself or others.

"It encourages people to have a look at things and ask themselves if what they're doing is responsible and if they feel okay about it.”

A number of events and workshops are planned for the week, and Mrs Hamlet is excited to spread the word throughout the community.

"We've been pleased that the RSL clubs in Warwick and Stanthorpe have always been happy to host displays for people that may be visiting those places,” she said.

"We'll be having some extra information in those venues, and we'll also be talking about our tree of life workshop that we're planning to run in August or September.

"There'll be hands on activities which will be announced soon.

"I'm sure there'll be some food giveaways at the Op Shop on Thursday 27 July from 10am to 1pm, and people will also get the chance to meet our new financial resilience worker.”

Whilst Gambling Awareness Week is a few weeks away, Mrs Hamlet advises that their services are always available.

"One of the most difficult things for a person who develops is a problem is that they are sometimes doing things that are very out of character with who they are and their own values,” she said.

"We are non-judgemental and completely accepting of people, and you'll find us to be a very warm and supportive service.

"It's about readiness and if people are looking for a change.”

"The person is always in control once they come to us, as the counselling service is not a place you come to be told what to do, but rather a place where you come to be supported on the journey you choose to make."

Gambling Awareness Week runs from 24-30 July. For more information about the week, or if you need to contact somebody about your gambling, contact 1300 991 443.

