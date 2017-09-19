Knowing when it's right

HAD Warwick's accommodation situation been different many moons ago, the Rose City mightn't be playing host to a special lady today.

The serenity of Warwick sold itself on Kim Ramalli, however it could've panned out differently.

Ms Ramalli said a return trip home to Brisbane helped her fall in love with Warwick.

"I was living in Nundah at the time, and took my mum to Canberra to visit my sister,” Ms Ramalli said.

"We went down through Goondiwindi and Coonabarabran, and on the way home came through Warwick.

"The rodeo was in town so we went for a visit, although all the accommodation was taken, so we had to drive home.

"I remember driving home, and witnessing the dividing range.

"The backdrop of the sun at the eight mile was so picturesque.

"I will never forget how beautiful that sight was.”

This chance encounter made it clear to Ms Ramalli that she could see herself living here one day, and that's exactly what she did.

"I purchased a place here in 2002 and have never regretted it,” she said.

Regrets are indeed something that Ms Ramalli doesn't possess, including making a bold career change that not many would dare to try.

"After leaving school in year eight, I worked in credit control for close to 20 years,” she said.

"From there, I moved to Creche and Kindergarten, and got my diploma in early childhood.

"I was given the chance to waork with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children, and travelled to Mt Isa, Townsville and Cairns along the way.”

Ms Ramalli retired in June last year, and is looking forward to community involvement, as well as enjoying the finer things of country life.

"I'm looking forward to getting involved with the Carbal Art community group with knitting, as well as art and painting in the summer,” she said.

"There is a great sense of community spirit in the town, which I love.

"The country life is beautiful, and you can sit outside, listen to the birds, not hear traffic and enjoy the serenity.

"It's one of the simple pleasures of Warwick.”