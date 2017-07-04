22°
Knowing when to hold them

Sean Teuma
| 4th Jul 2017 2:00 PM
READ THE SIGNS: Sue Hamlet displays some of the information available.
WITH Queenslanders gambling more than ever before, experts say it's time for individuals to assess whether it's becoming a problem for them.

Gambling Awareness Week runs from July 24-30, with this year's theme asking people if their gambling is getting out of hand.

Sue Hamlet is a community educator with Lifeline and is looking forward to the message the event provides.

"It's not about saying to people that you can't gamble, it's about saying if you're going to have a punt, be sure that the impacts are not hurting yourself or others,” she said.

"It encourages people to have a look at things and ask themselves if what they're doing is responsible and if they feel okay about it.”

A number of events and workshops are planned for the week and Mrs Hamlet is excited to spread the word throughout the community.

"We've been pleased that the RSL clubs in Warwick and Stanthorpe have always been happy to host displays for people who may be visiting those places,” she said.

"We'll also be talking about our Tree of Life workshop that we're planning to run in August or September.”

While Gambling Awareness Week is a few weeks away, Mrs Hamlet said services are always available.

"One of the most difficult things for a person who develops a problem is that they are sometimes doing things that are very out of character with who they are and their own values,” she said.

"We are non-judgmental and completely accepting of people, and you'll find us to be a very warm and supportive service.”

Statistics indicate Queensland residents are increasingly spending more on gambling per capita.

In 1989-90, Sunshine State residents spent just over $1300 on gambling.

The most recent statistics available from 2014-15 indicate this number has risen to more than $9200 per capita.

If you need help with problem gambling, phone 1800858858.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  gambling gambling awareness week lifeline

