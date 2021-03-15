Jokes have fallen flat at brekky central this morning as Sunrise begins a new era.

In her first official morning as Sunrise host, Natalie Barr struggled to see the funny side in David Koch's jokes.

Natalie Barr with David Koch on her first day hosting Sunrise.

"Now nothing much has changed since Friday, so you should be okay ... And we were never convinced she could do this after 18 years.".

"Excuse me," Barr replied.

Barr will co-host alongside David Koch following Samantha Armytage's departure after eight years last week.

"Sincere thanks to everyone who sent their well-wishes over the weekend, I really, really appreciate it"@Natalie_Barr has shifted half a metre up to the desk to her spot next to @Kochie_Online as our new co-host! pic.twitter.com/UPGK8ZCysg — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) March 14, 2021

Before announcing her departure, Armytage claimed women who are unmarried or don't have children are often treated differently in the workplace.

"Bosses don't ask as much of you if you're a wife or mother," she said in an interview last month.

Samantha Armytage on her last day hosting Sunrise.

Barr disagreed with the suggestion over the weekend.

The host said, "everyone was entitled to their opinion" but railed against any suggestion Seven staffers with children were given an easier ride than childless singles when it came to overseas or breaking news assignments.

Natalie Barr. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

The married mother of two sons and longest-serving member of the Sunrise family defended her employers and "news junkie" work ethic.

"I feel like I've worked really hard and I've put my hand up for every job, every news story that involved going away," Barr said.

"I've been to floods and fires and terror attacks and US elections and I love taking on all that extra load," adding, "it's why I became a journalist. I put my hand up as high as I can to get to those jobs and do the extra stuff.

Originally published as Kochie's awkward joke ushers in new Sunrise era