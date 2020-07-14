Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There are calls for Kyle Sandilands to apologise after he made what has been described as “appalling” comments about Chinese women.
There are calls for Kyle Sandilands to apologise after he made what has been described as “appalling” comments about Chinese women.
News

Sandilands in trouble over ‘unacceptable’ Chinese comments

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
14th Jul 2020 8:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

He is no stranger to controversy and Kyle Sandilands gave radio listeners an earful during a bizarre conversation about Chinese women on Tuesday morning.

The Kyle and Jackie O co-host said he made an eyebrow-raising discovery about Chinese women after an encounter with a prostitute.

The Daily Telegraph has chosen not to repeat what Sandilands said and has contacted KIIS FM for comment.

A spokeswoman from The National Council of Women Australia told Confidential that Sandilands' comments are "appalling".

"The comments by Sandilands in my view are appalling and totally unacceptable for radio at any time," NCWA President Robyn Nolan said.

"Such a discussion warrants an immediate apology to all women and Sandilands should be taken to task for his behaviour yet again."

Earlier this year, Sandilands sparked outrage over offensive comments he made about Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland, who he referred to on-air as "the black mum."

Last year he was forced to publicly apologise over offensive comments he made about Virgin Mary.

"I thought Mary was his (Jesus Christ's) girlfriend but apparently it was the mother. And the mother lied obviously and told everyone, 'Nah I got pregnant by a magical ghost'. Bulls***," Sandilands said.

"Someone chock-a-blocked her behind the camel shed ... You might believe everything that's written down 2000 years ago to be absolutely accurate and good on you, you're dumb. Dumb as dog s***.

Originally published as Kyle in trouble again over 'unacceptable' Chinese women comments

kyle sandilands racism

Just In

    Jeep reveals new monster 4WD

    Jeep reveals new monster 4WD
    • 14th Jul 2020 8:58 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘SINISTER’: 8 axe-related Southern Downs crimes

        premium_icon ‘SINISTER’: 8 axe-related Southern Downs crimes

        News The Southern Downs region has had a sad and disturbing history of crimes featuring this weapon of choice.

        Livelihoods threatened by ‘months, years’ of border closures

        premium_icon Livelihoods threatened by ‘months, years’ of border closures

        News Southern Downs Mayor seeks solution for desperate residents whose businesses have...

        Father hurls mailbox at family during dispute

        premium_icon Father hurls mailbox at family during dispute

        Crime The man became aggressive, shouting ‘f--- you’ to police and resisting arrest.

        SEASON SAVED: Collegians’ renewed hope for 2020

        premium_icon SEASON SAVED: Collegians’ renewed hope for 2020

        Rugby League Warwick’s aspiring footy stars given a lifeline after the cancellation of their...