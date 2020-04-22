Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kylie Jenner is seen making a visit to BFF Stassie Karanikolaou. Picture: CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID
Kylie Jenner is seen making a visit to BFF Stassie Karanikolaou. Picture: CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID
Celebrity

Kylie surfaces completely unrecognisable

by Elana Fishman
22nd Apr 2020 4:53 PM

A makeup-free Kylie Jenner has broken quarantine to pay a visit to her pal Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou in Beverly Hills, dressed in a set of exorbitantly expensive tie-dye tracksuit and no shoes.

The 22-year-old beauty billionaire, who was almost unrecognisable without her usual full face of glam, suited up in a pastel Amiri sweatshirt ($A1191) and matching trackpants ($A1255) and pulled her hair back in a casual messy bun for the outing on Sunday.

The reality TV star was dressed very casually.
The reality TV star was dressed very casually.

She was clutching a bag of potato chips and flanked by a member of her security team.

Though it's rare for Jenner to go barefaced in public, the star seems to be going for a more natural look while stuck at home during the coronavirus crisis.

She was without her usual face of makeup and hair extensions.
She was without her usual face of makeup and hair extensions.

In lieu of her usual waist-length extensions, for instance, she's been showing off her natural hair on social media lately.

"This is such a good time to take your hair out and your nails out, no lashes," Jenner told Karanikolaou during a recent Instagram Live chat.

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

More Stories

celebrity editors picks entertainment keeping up with the kardashians kylie jenner reality television television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STARS OF THE CITY: Frontline heroes honoured

        premium_icon STARS OF THE CITY: Frontline heroes honoured

        News WARWICK hospital staff, police and paramedics have been taken aback and touched by the shining gesture of community support.

        Warwick advocates welcome $52.8m boost to flying doctors

        premium_icon Warwick advocates welcome $52.8m boost to flying doctors

        News The funding will help rural residents avoid the fallout from COVID-19

        New border crossing plans for travellers

        premium_icon New border crossing plans for travellers

        News The trial will give residents easier interstate access

        Family puts on isolation show for neighbours

        premium_icon Family puts on isolation show for neighbours

        Offbeat THEIR Russia dreams may have been dashed but these musicians aren’t letting...