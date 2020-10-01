LA NIÑA COMING: Warwick’s big shot at drenching rain

WET WEATHER: A declared La Niña could see Warwick receive one of its wettest summers in years. Picture: contributed

WARWICK could be set for some of the heaviest summer rains it has seen in years, with the Bureau of Meteorology officially declaring an active La Niña.

According to BOM’s latest reports, the circulation of winds will bring warm, humid air from the tropical Pacific to northeastern areas of Australia from October through to January 2021.

BOM meteorologist Rosa Hoff said for Warwick residents and producers, this will bring rainfall totals well above the seasonal average, but also a slightly higher risk of severe weather events.

“The atmosphere is primed with this La Niña, but our rainfall does like to come in bits and batches, so it will also depend on how regular weather systems develop,” Ms Hoff said.

“It’s likely we’ll see a bit of an earlier onset to the monsoon season, and it’s also worth noting a La Niña is associated with a stronger chance of tropical cyclones and flooding as well.”

Despite the declaration, Warwick producers such as Picots Farms owner Helen Lewis say they will remain “cautiously optimistic” until they see rain eventuate.

“If it happens, it will be lovely, but we need to make our business decisions based on what we’ve got in the paddock right now, rather than what could happen,” Mrs Lewis said.

“We’ll be looking at planting some summer forage, so we’ll at least have some seeds in the ground either way to add some more diversity.

“Definitely hopeful BOM is right, but otherwise we’ll be managing our grass and animals according to the condition of the pasture and stock.”

At this stage, global data from BOM and unofficial forecaster Higgins Storm Chasing indicates a moderate strength La Niña, slightly weaker than that seen in the 2010-12 period.

The exact strength of the pattern remains uncertain, with BOM estimating -1.5C through to NASA’s prediction of a massive -2.0C.

