Labor lock in election date, but not candidate

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk called the election yesterday, with voters headed to the polls on November 25.

WITH a snap election announcement over the weekend, Queensland Labor are yet to lock in a candidate to contest the Southern Downs.

LNP candidate James Lister was the first cab off the rank, securing party preselection in early March.

Mr Lister is taking over the reins from long-time member Lawrence Springborg who will be retiring from politics after the coming election.

"Under the Labor Government, regional Queensland has been forgotten,” he said.

"The LNP has been listening, planning and, if we have the support to form government, we will take action to build a better Queensland.

"There are problems that need fixing in Southern Downs and I will be working with Lawrence to argue our case for better roads, better mobile and internet coverage and better health services.”

But others entering the electoral race say regional Queensland has been ignored by both major parties.

Goondiwindi Regional Councillor Rob Mackenzie joined the fray at the start of July, announcing he would be running as an independent.

Cr Mackenzie said his experience in local government and as a former member of the LNP, he was primed to take on the top job as an independent candidate.

"I think I'm young enough still to have some input politically, and, as much as I love representing the people at a local government level, I think I could also do as good a job, if not better, at a state level,” he said.

"I think an independent has got a much better chance of getting funding into a conservative electorate rather than an actual conservative being the member.”

One Nation named Texas mine worker Josh Coyne, 27, its candidate for the seat shortly after on July 7.

One of the youngest candidates in the race, Mr Coyne said he was drawn to politics and to One Nation to give rural Queenslanders like him a fair go.

"Both our major parties haven't done anything for my rural electorate,” he said.

"We keep seeing our assets being sold off one by one and when there's a secure seat like ours nothing gets done.

"I think Southern Downs voters have missed out, but with me, what you see is what you get.”

Most recently, party convenor for the Southern Downs Antonia van Geuns announced she would be running for the Greens on October 12.

Ms van Geuns said, though it was a traditionally conservative seat with a low number of Greens votes, there were a number of environmental and social justice issues to address in the Southern Downs.

"There's a lot the Greens can have a hand in on the Southern Downs,” she said.

"There are issues with water, Emu Swamp Dam is a hot topic of discussion as is the protection of farmland from the ever present threat of mining, such as in the Goomburra region.”

Queensland Labor said this morning the party was still finalising candidates heading into the election on November 25.