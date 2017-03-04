Labor yet to join race for Southern Downs seat

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has started the preselection process for the state election following an electoral boundary reshuffle.

THE seat of Southern Downs hasn't made Labor's wish list with the party targetting six marginal electorates across Queensland.

One Nation and the LNP have named contenders this week for the seat but Labor remains out the race.

An ALP spokesman said it might be a few weeks before the party turns its attention to the tightly-held LNP electorate.

"All seats are key seats but there are six seats that Labor notionally held in the redistribution that the party is concentrating on right now in the preselection process,” he said.

Cairns, Cook, Mansfield, Macalister, Mt Ommaney and Jordan were among the prioritised seats, he said.

"But Labor will be opening preselection for the Southern Downs shortly,” he said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk started the preselection process last week for the state election following an electoral boundary reshuffle.

The party opened nominations for candidates in 48 electorates. She said preselections would be done by the end of April.

The election is due before early next year.