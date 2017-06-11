Ladies given star treatment at Cowboys

ALL SMILES: Ambassador Tiffany Cruice (right) and Elle Krause joined the fun and frivolity at Ladies Day.

Decked out in pretty pink decorations and delicious sweet treats, Cowboys Rugby League Club pulled out all the stops to celebrate Ladies Day.

About fifty women filled the clubhouse from both the Cowboys and Wattles Clubs, with many watching the game through the big glass windows so they didn't miss any of the action.

Ladies Day Ambassador Tiffany Cruice said it was a great opportunity to celebrate women in rugby league.

"It's good to bring everyone together and have a social day,” she said.

"Quite often it's all about the boys.”

Tiffany said many people had pulled together to make the night a success.

"A lot of the mums and partners have put in a team effort,” she said.

Starting at 4pm, the event began with drinks and nibbles in the clubhouse.

Luke Costello pulled out his guitar to provide light entertainment from 8pm.

There were also plenty of lucky door and raffle prizes on offer, including perfume packs and vouchers, all donated from businesses in support of the event.