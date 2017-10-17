21°
News

Lame horse can't keep a Princess down

OVERJOYED: Greg Burraston, Warwick Rodeo Princess Nikki Burraston and Karen Burraston.
OVERJOYED: Greg Burraston, Warwick Rodeo Princess Nikki Burraston and Karen Burraston. Deanna Millard
Sean Teuma
by

A LATE hurdle wasn't enough to derail the rodeo ambitions of young Nikki Burraston.

She was faced with the tough task of overcoming her horse going lame on Friday afternoon, and riding a replacement in the horsemanship category on Saturday morning.

That didn't halt her progress, as she claimed the horsemanship title on her way to the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society Rodeo Princess crown.

This gives Nikki her third honour in the Rodeo Queen Quest series, as she previously claimed the title of Tiny Tot and Junior Cowgirl.

"It was a bit nerve-racking, especially leading up to the personal interviews as I wasn't sure what they were going to ask, but it was exciting,” Nikki said.

"It was good to meet everybody, and I was very happy to win.”

As for her horse going lame, she said she was able to overcome it. "It was a bit difficult, but it ended up really well,” she said.

Topics:  douglas feez pavillion rodeo princess warwick rodeo and campdraft warwick rodeo queen quest warwick showgrounds

Warwick Daily News
REVEALED: Homewares retailer to open at Rose City soon

REVEALED: Homewares retailer to open at Rose City soon

A new store is set to open its doors next to The Reject Shop

Loads of fun at the fair

FAMILY FUN: Imogen and Suzanne Tomich, Margo and Annabel Cory, and Olivia and Tina Mcdonald enjoying a day out at the Uniting Church Spring Fair.

Community event rolls in at weekend

More money raised for dais at Sunday luncheon

ENTERTAINERS: Sleeping Dogs show their style at Hawker Rd Function Centre.

Tally passes $20,000 for permanent dais and memorial wall

Listen out for flood warning tests in the Southern Downs

ALARM: Flood warning systems to be tested in the Southern Downs in November.

Emergency siren testing will be conducted on November 1

Local Partners