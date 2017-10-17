Lame horse can't keep a Princess down

A LATE hurdle wasn't enough to derail the rodeo ambitions of young Nikki Burraston.

She was faced with the tough task of overcoming her horse going lame on Friday afternoon, and riding a replacement in the horsemanship category on Saturday morning.

That didn't halt her progress, as she claimed the horsemanship title on her way to the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society Rodeo Princess crown.

This gives Nikki her third honour in the Rodeo Queen Quest series, as she previously claimed the title of Tiny Tot and Junior Cowgirl.

"It was a bit nerve-racking, especially leading up to the personal interviews as I wasn't sure what they were going to ask, but it was exciting,” Nikki said.

"It was good to meet everybody, and I was very happy to win.”

As for her horse going lame, she said she was able to overcome it. "It was a bit difficult, but it ended up really well,” she said.