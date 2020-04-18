Land owners “outraged” by new QLD rental laws

“IT’S OUTRAGEOUS”: Warwick real estate agent Helen Harm said the proposed changes to rental law could “strip” landlords of their rights.

WARWICK landlords and real estate agents say the State Government’s proposed changes to rental laws are “one-sided” and strip property owners of legal and financial protection.

The Special COVID-19 Protections document is designed to prevent financially struggling tenants from being evicted during the coronavirus pandemic, and is expected to be pushed through Parliament this Wednesday.

The measures, which would allow tenants to break their lease without charge or claim up to a year’s free rent, have sparked enormous backlash across the industry.

If passed, the Special COVID-19 Protections bill will allow tenants to claim a permanent rent waiver without having to show their landlord proof of financial hardship, to refuse entry to the property excluding emergency repairs, and to break their lease with seven days’ notice without charge.

Helen Harm said she agreed with some increased protections for tenants during the virus outbreak, but would oppose any that come at the expense of the financial security of landlords and property managers.

“If (Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk) changes the rules, insurance companies will be able to change their existing coverage, so landlords won’t be covered for rent in arrears either,” Mrs Harm said.

“35 per cent of properties in Queensland are rentals, so this is crazy – (the government) is saying we need to protect tenants, but we need to protect everyone else too.

(Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk) is headed for a complete disaster – it will be open slather.”

Emu Vale farmer and business owner Paul Dennis said he has owned and rented out several investment properties in Warwick for over a decade, but would be forced to sell them all if he lost every tenant’s rent payments at once.

“All (the changes) would do is put the pressure right back on us – I can’t afford to keep any of those properties if I don’t have rent coming in,” Mr Dennis said.

“Our construction business is slowly drying up with this virus, and then if our tenants can’t or don’t have to pay their rent, the writing will be on the wall – we’ll just have to fold.”

For Mr Dennis, the State Government should be prioritising measures that protected both landlords and tenants, rather than potentially “punishing” the entire property market.

“If everyone throws their house on the market in one big fire-sale, it will devalue everyone else’s houses in that area,” he said.

“All the growth the region has experienced in the last decade or so would be lost overnight.

You set yourself up, own your own business for 27 years and work to own your own home, and then this happens – it’s brutal.”