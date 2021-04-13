Landmark Warwick NDIS facility gets green light

IN DEVELOPMENT: Landowner Natalie Nolan hopes the project will give NDIS participants in Warwick the chance to live independently. Picture: contributed / Gary Radler

A newly approved community accommodation centre will soon make independent living a reality for NDIS participants in Warwick.

The development application for the single-storey house at 12-16 Stewart Ave was lodged by Gladfield-based NG Nolan Properties director and landowner Natalie Nolan, and was approved on Monday.

Each of the three bedrooms will include a fully-accessible bathroom and automated hoist, with the rest of the house fitted out with facilities to give residents the highest level of support.

The currently vacant lot at 12 Stewart Ave will eventually become home to Warwick’s first NDIS community accommodation. Picture: SDRC

Mrs Nolan said she worked closely with disability accommodation specialists NDISP in designing the home, with the group to take over property management when the development is tenant-ready.

“There’s a massive need in Warwick for this kind of housing. It’s to get young people with severe disabilities out of nursing homes, and … a lot of elderly parents in Warwick are raising (children with disabilities) as well,” she said.

“I had these two blocks in Warwick and I was looking for the best options for them, and to give someone with a disability the chance to live in a fully-accessible house so close to town is just amazing.

“This house is fully automated, so residents can leave their house and go downtown on their own without the need for a carer.”

Owner Natalie Nolan said the kitchen and all other facilities were designed to give tenants the highest level of independent support.

After more than two years of planning the landmark project, which had already received interest across the region, Mrs Nolan hoped it would pave the way for future accessible housing developments in Warwick.

“It’s a really complicated procedure because it hadn’t been done in Warwick before, and the council hadn’t seen it and there’s different rules and regulations around these kinds of homes,” she said.

“If we provide the housing for NDIS participants, they’ll stay in Warwick and they’ll need the support – whether it’s allied health, physio, speech – which will bring more businesses and jobs as well.



“Hopefully this sets the benchmark and we can get more of these houses built.”

Mrs Nolan expected construction to get under way in the near future.