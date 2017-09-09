Landowner group behind toll move on popular Downs road

POPULAR SPOT: Killarney Area Promotion Association president Paul Stumkat and member Tony Pearson fear any changes to the way Condamine River Rd is used will detrimentally affect Killarney's tourism.

RESIDENTS of the former timber town of Killarney are at loggerheads after a proposal to restrict and charge traffic along a popular tourist route surfaced this week.

Adding fuel to the furore was the sudden installation of a set of lockable gates at the Killarney end of the Condamine River Rd.

Rumour quickly spread across Killarney the Cambanoora Gorge Management Group was planning to restrict public access along the road.

Southern Downs Regional Council director of engineering services Peter See said there was no plan to take such action and added the gates were placed as a public safety measure.

"Council has installed gates along Condamine River Rd as part of the Emergency Management Guidelines in the event of a flood or bushfire disaster,” Mr See said.

"The gates are designed to be locked during such disaster events and are closed under direction from the police but the road will be open for use at all other times.”

The work for the installation of the gates was contracted to the Scenic Rim Regional Council.

Despite these assurances, the Cambanoora Gorge Management Group does have a proposal before tthe council.

The document is entitled options for implementing a management system for Cambanoora Gorge.

It suggests a system that: fosters, promotes and supports low impact high value tourism to the district, that introduces and manages a user pays system that caps the number of vehicles travelling the road, places conditions on permit holders and addresses safety issues the group says have become a significant issue in the Gorge.

The Cambanoora Gorge Management Group is made of up 24 members, mostly landholders in the area and some concerned locals.

Group president Keith Murray said there was significant traffic along the road at weekends and holiday periods and the group aimed to convince the council that less is more.

"We would like to see less traffic on the road, but more specifically we want to see the kind of traffic that will stop and stay in Killarney and spend money,” he said.

"There are people that use the road who don't respect the gorge, and we've done lots of work to try and discourage that sort of behaviour.”

Mr Murray said any proposed user payments would be managed by the council and the group recommended that any additional funds be allocated to Killarney and district for ongoing promotion of the town.

The Killarney Area Promotion Association said the group making the proposal was mostly made up of absentee landowners.

"They don't like the traffic on the road on the weekends and holidays and want to put a stop to it,” they said.

"They are annoyed that their weekend getaway is on a popular tourist road.

"Those of us that live around here know how peaceful and beautiful it is all week.”

KAPA member Tony Pearson said tourism was the lifeblood of Killarney. "By wanting to restrict or charge people to use the road, we're very concerned that we'll see a marked decrease in tourism traffic into the town.

"We've worked hard to have council erect signs at the end of the road to direct people into Killarney in an attempt to get them to stop and spend money.

Mr Pearson said he understood and agreed with the importance of the gates being installed.

"But immediately the community sees them as a threat because there was no community consultation,” he said.

"They feel they're in danger of being locked out of one of their favourite spots.”

Another resident said charging people to use the gorge could have a detrimental effect.

"Once people pay they may feel they can do what they like with the place,” he said. "Which could be worse than the very small minority that treat the place with disrespect at the moment.”

Killarney business owner Sandra Wallace said any loss in tourist traffic would be a huge blow to the community.

"More than half the 4500 people a month that use that road spend time and money in Killarney,” she said.

"Charging people will reduce that number significantly, damaging businesses and putting people out of work.

"There will be many annoyed people in this town if this goes ahead.”

Condamine River Rd resident Paul Stumkat said the installation of the gates as a safety measure was justified.

"The council are well aware that myself and other residents have had to save people from crossings during flood times,” he said.

"I'll get a call from police who can't get through to here and they'll ask me to help out.

"Of course you're duty bound to help out but it's dangerous for all concerned and restricting access during emergencies is sensible.”