Landowners fear large fees with council's pest strategy

Liana Turner
| 14th Mar 2017 7:30 AM
The Southern Downs Regional Council wants to tackle pests like feral deer.
The Southern Downs Regional Council wants to tackle pests like feral deer. Photo Contributed

FROM wild deer to wild dogs, Southern Downs Regional Council is set to wage war on invasive pests across the region.

But this could come at a heavy cost for landowners, with extra fees on the cards for those who don't sufficiently tackle pest species on their properties.

The council adopted its Draft Invasive Pest Control Policy at a recent meeting, but many landholders have queried its feasibility.

They will have the chance to discuss its implications at forums this week.

The council moved to adopt the Draft Invasive Pest Control Policy at its February 28 special meeting.

The policy would see supplementary rates, at a minimum of $500, for landowners of more than five hectares who don't properly manage pest species on their properties.

The key invasive pests targeted includes animals such as wild dogs and dingoes, Indian myna birds and deer and a host of pest plant species.

Councillor Cameron Gow, whose portfolio covers rural, environmental, sustainability and waste management, said public consultation on the plans would take place this month.

The first will be held at Wallangarra School of Arts Hall today and Stanthorpe Council Chambers tomorrow, both from 6.30pm.

Cr Gow said the criteria for land impacted by the plan would initially be size-based only.

He said relevant landowners would be required to complete forms to identify invasive species on their properties and their plans for eradicating them.

He said only a minority of landholders would have to pay the $500 fee.

"Most diligent landowners will return the forms advising that there are no invasive species on their properties,” Cr Gow said.

"Once landowners have submitted their proposed works forms, council officers can draw on their past experience and/or knowledge from previous inspections of the properties to eliminate some of those properties and identify other properties for which inspections will need to be undertaken.”

A Biosecurity Queensland spokeswoman said they had worked with the council to manage invasive pest species across the region.

"Local governments and their communities continue to be best placed to control local weed and pest animals.

"They can develop practical and appropriate solutions to deal with these risks. Local governments can include strategies for addressing locally significant invasive species in their biosecurity plan or by making a local law for management.”

Many residents have slammed the policy, claiming the council should also help to tackle pests, but SDRC's manager for environmental services Tim O'Brien said such efforts were already well-established.

"Council has a Pest Management Plan for roadsides and reserves and this has been in place for a long time.

"We have people out spraying weeds every day except in rain or windy conditions,” Mr O'Brien said.

He said other levels of government would also be expected to cooperate with pest control efforts.

Wild dogs will also be on the radar.
Wild dogs will also be on the radar. contributed

'Little compassion' in pest payment strategy

COMMUNITY groups on the Granite Belt and Southern Downs have spoken out against plans for landholders to tackle their pests or pay the price.

Granite Belt Community Association president Alan Colyer welcomed the plan for community consultations, but said the plan didn't sound like an ideal way of tackling pests across the region.

"We see this as another cash grab by the council,” Mr Colyer said.

He said most responsible landowners were already taking measures to deal with pest species.

But he said it would be a challenging scheme for the council to enforce.

"It's really something that's very hard to manage,” Mr Colyer said.

"We want to follow that through.”

He said it could be difficult for the council to differentiate between responsible properties and their pest-ridden neighbours, and hoped community consultation would help to shape the council's decision.

"I think there's little compassion shown in that regard,” he said.

"I hope care will be taken in how this is managed.”

Andrew Gale is the secretary of Southern Downs Residents Action Group and owns land between Stanthorpe and Warwick, which would be impacted by the changes.

He said supplementary rates would put an unnecessary burden on ratepayers.

"There are people who may own tracts of land but they may not have the ability or the finances to be able to deal with it,” Mr Gale said.

"Most people control their pests already and to me, it just seems (to be) revenue raising. We've already paid really high rates.”

Mr Gale said it was important to tackle pests on the Southern Downs, but urged the council to support ratepayers in doing this, rather than threaten them.

"They should be rendering assistance to them rather than taking punitive action,” he said.

He said national parks and other public land adjacent to private lots posed a host of challenges.

"Feral pests come out of those areas,” he said.

"It's highly unfair if you're charging people to keep their properties pest free but the (levels of government) are not living up to their responsibilities.”

Mr Gale said while most landowners did the right thing, he battled to control weeds which spilled onto his property from the roadside.

"I've got really good neighbours but my worst neighbour in terms of invasive weeds is the (council-owned) road,” he said.

Your say on pest plan

Amanda N Jon Watson: It's an environmental requirement by all levels of government for landholders to eradicate or manage pest plant and animal species. Council are finally making lax landholders accountable!

Good luck with that. The bloke slashing on the side of the road from Texas to Stanthorpe spreads more weed and seed than any farmer. They need to get there own s*** together before they dictate the law.

Sandy Haynes: So the council will eradicate all noxious weeds on nature strips and council owned land too.

Jackie Hawthorne Salzke: Council needs to... clean up their own act before they point the finger at others. I have seen blackberry plants flourishing beside roadway. Also one of the biggest problems this area is going to face... will be the choking of our waterways from honeysuckle.

Penny Graham: Let's clean out council first. I can eat my blackberries.

