Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Wavell fullback Corey Thomas. Pic Peter Wallis
Wavell fullback Corey Thomas. Pic Peter Wallis
Sport

Langer Cup: Wavell SHS v St Mary’s College

by Andrew Dawson
19th Aug 2020 1:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Wavell SHS will host St Mary's College in the Langer Cup tonight, Wednesday, with all the action to be livestreamed at www.couriermail.com.au

The Walters Cup will kick off at 4pm followed by the main event, The Langer Cup, at 5pm.

RELATED LINKS

COREY'S LAST LINE TAKES SOME BEATING

FIFITA MAGIC RUBS OFF ON MARSDEN TRIO BOUND FOR TITANS

CAN WAVELL SHS PRODUCE ANOTHER UPSET WIN?

SCHOOL FOOTY SHOW

REPLAY OF WAVELL'S WIN OVER MARSDEN SHS

Wavell SHS remain unbeaten following two wins and a draw, while St Mary's have just one win.

St Marys College will take on Wavell SHS on Wednesday. Picture: Kevin Farmer
St Marys College will take on Wavell SHS on Wednesday. Picture: Kevin Farmer

But two narrow loses to Marsden SHS and PBC highlight little separates St Mary's from the rest of the competition, and it will be an event money bet.
 

TODAY'S LIVESTREAMS

 

AARON PAYNE CUP & COWBOYS CHALLEGE

10.30am: Mercy v Ignatius Park College in Cowboys Challenge

11.30am: Ignatius Park College v St Pat's Mackay in Aaron Payne Cup

12.45pm: Mackay SHS v The Cathedral College in Cowboys Challenge

1.45pm: Mackay SHS v The Cathedral College in Aaron Payne Cup

 

LANGER CUP & WALTERS CUP

3pm: Marsden v Ipswich in Walters Cup

4pm: Wavell v St Mary's in Walters Cup

4pm: Marsden v Ipswich in Langer Cup

4pm: Keebra Park v PBC in Walters Cup

5pm: Keebra Park v PBC in Langer Cup

5pm: Wavell v St Mary's in Langer Cup

 

Originally published as Langer Cup: Wavell SHS v St Mary's College

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police allege man masturbated at Condamine river walk

        Premium Content Police allege man masturbated at Condamine river walk

        Crime Officers claim the man was still naked when they arrived at the popular walking spot.

        BEST OF: 10 bizarre stories from Warwick courts

        Premium Content BEST OF: 10 bizarre stories from Warwick courts

        Crime From dildo thieves to toilet cloggers, here are the court stories that raised an...

        Toowoomba to form ‘water alliance’ with nearby councils

        Premium Content Toowoomba to form ‘water alliance’ with nearby councils

        Environment The council has put forward a plan to create a formal water alliance

        The 11 Southern Downs postcodes added to border bubble

        Premium Content The 11 Southern Downs postcodes added to border bubble

        Information MP says struggling business can ‘breathe a sigh of relief’.