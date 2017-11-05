Language of kindness creates diverse town

WELCOME: Language tutors (back, from left) Roger Fraser, Sue Hamlet, Li-Lu Seaborne and Montana Nicholson are looking to welcome new students at the Southern Downs and Refugee Migrant Network conversational English classes.

WELCOME: Language tutors (back, from left) Roger Fraser, Sue Hamlet, Li-Lu Seaborne and Montana Nicholson are looking to welcome new students at the Southern Downs and Refugee Migrant Network conversational English classes. Sophie Lester

CLOSE to three decades of adult literacy education has put Roger Fraser put him in good stead to use his teaching skills to help new migrants to Australia learn English.

Roger and his wife Ros spent time through Myanmar and China in the 2000s, tutoring communities in English.

He brought his skills back home, and now is one of the handful of tutors at the Southern Downs Refugee and Migrant Network, which formed in mid-2015.

"I got involved with adult literacy and numeracy out at the TAFE in the '80s,” Roger said.

"As a result I got involved with teaching Chinese students when we travelled and learnt a bit of Mandarin.

"We spent about three months in 2009 employed with an organisation in Myanmar teaching English.

"Places like John Dee employ a lot of foreign workers so we wanted to help them develop their conversational English and offer a friendly space.”

Fellow volunteer Sue Hamlet said the classes attracted up to 12 people with between two and four tutors for the classes run during the day and in the early evening on Tuesdays.

"We have a little bit of a curriculum and have covered topics like buying and selling, health and seeing a doctor, and driving,” Sue said.

"Often if someone comes along with something they're interested in focussing on we can be quite flexible, especially if its a smaller group.”

For some of the younger tutors, an interest in language and cultural exchange was what drew them to helping out with the network.

Li-Lu Seaborne and Montana Nicholson, both 14, have been learning languages in their spare time.

"I've started teaching myself Korean,” Li-Lu said.

"I have been learning Japanese at school at Warwick High for a few years but the Korean entertainment groups is what I'm more sort of into.

"It's been nice being able to meet Koreans and help them with their English and they can help me.”

"I've been teaching myself Mandarin and I just wanted to come and help teach another language to new migrants,” Montana said.

Beyond language classes, the network also hosts friendship days for anyone to join in and gets involved with similar causes in other cities.

With all the benefits of being in rural Australia while only a few hours from Brisbane and the Gold Coast, the Warwick group has been looking at starting visits for new Australian families interested in experiencing the country.

"That's one of the things we've been hearing from our city cousins quite a lot is the potential for hosting people in the country for the weekend,” Sue said.

"We want to let people know that we're here and to feel welcome in the community.

"We're quite interested in social justice as well and have had awareness days.

"People are always welcome to come along to the meetings to learn more.”

Sue said though the group had only officially established in the last few years, many people in the community had been working together to assist new Australians before the SDRAMN was formed.

"SDRAMN is relatively new, but it's the culmination of years of lots of good work by people in the community doing small pockets of things,” she said.

"There are a number of things we've talked about doing but we don't really like to rush into things.

"It's a fairly grassroots approach so we want to make sure there is the need and the people who are able to support it.

"There are some dedicated people who try to get here after work but we couldn't do a lot of what we've been doing without our amazing group of retirees.

"People can always sign on the be a tutor but I think the biggest help would be for people who have neighbours or acquaintances who are new Australians to tell them about the program and spread the word.”

The network is also collecting food for asylum seekers at Brisbane's Romero Centre until October 31.

For more information about the English Language Classes, phone co-ordinators Doug and Anne Wilson on 0427611035.

To keep up to date with the Southern Downs Refugee and Migrant Network, find the group on Facebook.