Representatives of 17ACU march at the start of Warwick RSL Sub-branch 100th anniversary celebrations. Gerard Walsh

A CROWD of 170 from as far away as Evans Heads was on hand for the 100th anniversary celebrations of the Warwick RSL Sub-branch.

There were guests from Wallangarra, Dalby, Highfields, Evans Heads and many places in between.

Major General Iain Spence travelled from Canberra to be guest speaker.

Many district organisations were represented as well as RSL Sub-branches from the region, district and state RSL officials.