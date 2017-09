The area of land currently on fire is estimated to be about 17 hectares.

A GRASSFIRE at The Glen south of Warwick is keeping crews busy as the blaze heads towards houses.

The area of land currently on fire is estimated to be about 17 hectares and crews from Warwick are on scene as well as rural crews from Wildash and Dalveen.

Initial reports indicated the fire was heading towards a house on the property, which is situated on the Cunningham Hwy about 10kms south of Warwick.