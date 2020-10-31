Menu
Large hailstones batter Ipswich as multiple storms hit

Andrew Korner
31st Oct 2020 3:30 PM | Updated: 5:26 PM
UPDATE 5PM: THREE people in a Springfield Lakes home were lucky to escape unharmed after a tree fell on a house during the height of Saturday afternoon's thunderstorms.

Springfield was one of the worst hit suburbs as hailstorms battered the region from about 3pm.

Emergency services were called to a house on Wanderer Cres, Springfield Lakes, after the storms brought a tree down about 4pm, causing the roof to partially collapse.

Three people were initially trapped but were eventually able to free themselves without injury.

Hail stones up for 8cm were reported at Springfield, with golf ball sized hail also reported at Gatton and Amberley, as several small storm cells blew in from the northwest.

Several vehicles that were parked on the street at Springfield have sustained severe hail damage.

More than 40,000 properties have lost power, including 1500 at Springfield Lakes.

EARLIER: LARGE hailstones have been reported across Ipswich after multiple severe storms bombarded the region this afternoon.

Hailstones up to golf ball size were reported at Gatton earlier in the afternoon, with similar sized hail reported in various parts of Ipswich as the storms arrived just before 3pm.

As of 3.30pm, the threat had not passed yet, with more storms forming to the north-west and blowing across the city.

The Bureau of Meteorology had earlier issued a severe storm warning for Ipswich, Somerset, Scenic Rim and the Lockyer Valley at 2pm for destructive winds, large and possible giant hailstones and heavy rain.

 

Hail has already been reported north of Rosewood on Saturday afternoon.
Hail has already been reported north of Rosewood on Saturday afternoon.

 

Hail has also been reported at Springfield this afternoon. Picture: Facebook
Hail has also been reported at Springfield this afternoon. Picture: Facebook

 

A large hailstone collected from outside Brookwater Woolworths this afternoon.
A large hailstone collected from outside Brookwater Woolworths this afternoon.

 

 

Hail has been reported north of Rosewood this afternoon.

There were also reports of golf ball sized hail at Gatton, while Springfield residents have reported hail earlier this afternoon.

An Emergency Alert has been issued for Lockyer Valley, Ipswich, Laidley, Jimboomba and Amberley residents from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES).

Residents should monitor local radio and visit www.bom.gov.au for more information.

For assistance contact the State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500. Contact Triple Zero (000) in an emergency.

editors picks ipswich weather large hail severe storm warning
Ipswich Queensland Times

